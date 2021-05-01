Man in critical condition after shooting at East Macon gas station

It happened at the Murphy Express on Gray Highway.

MACON, Ga. — A shooting at an East Macon gas station left one man in critical condition early Saturday morning.

In a media release, Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened at the Murphy Express on Gray Highway around 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

According to reports, two men entered the gas station and began arguing.

During the argument, one of the men pulled out a handgun and shot the other.

The victim, 33-year-old Jonathon Billingslea, is in the hospital.

He's in critical, but stable condition.

No one else got hurt.