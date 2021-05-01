Man in critical condition after shooting at East Macon gas station

MACON, Ga. — A shooting at an East Macon gas station left one man in critical condition early Saturday morning.
In a media release, Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened at the Murphy Express on Gray Highway around 3:15 a.m. Saturday.
According to reports, two men entered the gas station and began arguing.
During the argument, one of the men pulled out a handgun and shot the other.
The victim, 33-year-old Jonathon Billingslea, is in the hospital.
He's in critical, but stable condition.
No one else got hurt.
Anyone with more information should contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.