Man in critical condition after shooting in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition on Tuesday after being shot on Northside Drive, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

They say it started with a fight in the parking lot of the Food Depot on 4015 Northside Drive just after 9 p.m.

During the fight, a gun was pulled and a 33-year-old man was shot.

He drove himself to the Kroger at 220 Tom Hill Boulevard and was then taken to Atrium Health Navicent.

He is currently in critical condition, the release says.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Investigators are looking into what led up to the shooting.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.