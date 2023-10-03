Man in critical condition after shooting near Vineville Avenue

Deputies say the unknown shooter fled the scene.

MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting near Vineville Avenue Saturday afternoon.

The Bibb Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of Barrington Place.

Deputies say a 32-year-old man who lives at the home got into an argument with another man. The 32-year-old man was shot, and the shooter fled the scene.

The victim was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in critical condition.

Deputies say no one else was injured in the incident. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they do not have a description of the shooter at the time.