Man in critical condition after shot in head while driving in Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the man is in critical condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after getting shot in the head while driving in Macon Sunday night.

Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bloomfield Road at Chambers Road.

Coroner Leon Jones says the bullet pierced the man's skull but did not hit his brain.

The Sheriff's Office says the man was shot while driving in his SUV on Chambers Road.

Callers told 13WMAZ a car sat in the middle of street while investigators collected evidence at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office says they're still investigating what led up to the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made.