MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Deputies say it happened just after 1 a.m. in the 2400 block of Goodwin Drive.

They say 49-year-old Steven Dewayne Jones was at home when someone knocked on the door and pushed their way inside. That's when the suspect shot Jones several times.

The suspect left the scene before deputies arrived.

Jones was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where he is listed in critical condition.

No one else was injured.

Anyone with information should call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7550 or, Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

