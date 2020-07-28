Man in critical condition after west Macon wreck

Two people were hospitalized after a collision on Log Cabin Drive Tuesday

MACON, Ga. — One man is in critical condition and another is in stable condition after a wreck Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release, it happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 3800-block of Log Cabin Drive.

It says 32-year-old Eliazar Garcia was in a 2002 Mercedes that collided with a 2009 BMW driven by 31-year-old Anthony Burke.

Garcia was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition. Burke had to be extricated from the vehicle and is listed in critical condition.

Traffic investigators are still working to figure out how the accident happened.