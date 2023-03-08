Man in critical condition, woman injured after crash on Burton Avenue in Macon

It happened around 3:55 p.m. according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

MACON, Ga. — A driver is in critical condition after a collision on Burton Avenue just south of the Winifred Way intersection.

They say witnesses reported a 2003 Nissan Altima was traveling north on Burton Avenue.

The driver of the Nissan Altima veered into the opposite lane of oncoming traffic and crashed into a 2016 Dodge Ram 3500.

The Dodge Ram was hauling construction equipment and going south on the two-lane road.

The driver a 28-years-old man, the front passenger a 26-years-old woman, and two small children were in the Nissan Altima.

The driver and front passenger sustained severe injuries and were transported to Atrium Health Navicent.

The driver of the Nissan Altima is in critical condition and the woman is listed in stable condition.

The two children were not injured.

A 26-year-old and 20-year-old man were in the Dodge Ram and both were unharmed.