Monroe County — One man is in custody after leading Monroe County deputies on a high-speed chase.

According to Lt. Lawson Bittick with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the chase started around 10 p.m. Monday night. Lt Bittick says a deputy patrolling the area, noticed a man acting strangely in the parking lot of the gas station. Once the man realized he was being monitored he jumped in his car and took off.

The deputy tried to stop the vehicle and the driver kept going, reaching speeds between 90 and 100 miles per hour. The driver exited at Johnstonville Road and failed to stop at a stop sign, kept driving straight and landed in an embankment. The driver crashed just before 10:30 p.m. The driver and his passenger were both trapped for a short period of time. Once deputies removed both people from the car, they discovered the driver, 29-year-old Eric Braswell of Macon, Georgia was wanted in Bibb County for violation of probation for drug offenses.

Braswell was taken into custody by Monroe County deputies and treated for minor injuries. He is charged with several traffic offenses which include fleeing or attempting to elude, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to maintain lane and failure to yield to oncoming traffic.

The woman in the car was also treated for minor injuries, Lt. Bittick says she is not being charged with anything at this time.

