Man in custody after West Macon shooting

MACON, Ga. — Editors Note: The video in this article is from previous reporting on the shooting

18-year-old Garrolas Jermaine Hunter Jr. is in custody in connection to a west Macon shooting that happened on August 14 on Lilly Avenue.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at a home in the 200 block of Lilly Avenue just after 5:30 p.m.

The release says the two men got into a fight before 37-year-old Cedric Grayer was shot. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office Grayer is in stable condition.

Hunter is currently in the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center for the charge of Aggravated Assault. He is being held, without bond.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.