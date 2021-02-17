Man in custody after Warner Robins traffic stop, shooting at officers

The man was found hiding behind a shed at a home on Carolina Avenue

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is in custody after refusing to stop for Warner Robins Police officers, ultimately leading to Northside High School being put on lockdown.

A news release from police says it all started around 12:30 p.m. when an officer and trainee tried to stop the driver of a Honda Accord on Suzanne Drive for a seatbelt violation.

The vehicle didn’t stop and officers did not start a chase. Instead, they went to the vehicle owner's home on Oklahoma Avenue and found the car.

The driver then ran away from officers and, according to police, fired a shot at them.

A K9 officer helped police find the driver behind a shed in a backyard on Carolina Avenue. Northside HS was placed on Code Red and Parkwood was placed on Code Yellow during the search.

No students, staff or police were injured. The driver has not been processed or identified yet.