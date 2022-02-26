Man in hospital after shooting in Washington County

Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran says the damage appears to have been caused by a drive-by shooting.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is in the emergency room after an overnight shooting in Washington County.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the shooting happened on Ivey Drive.

Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran says a 27-year-old man was shot and has non-life threatening injuries.

Cochran says the damage appears to have been caused by a drive-by shooting.

Deputies found 21 shell casings at the scene.

They say the gun shots caused damage to two homes and several vehicles in the area.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 478-552-0911