Man in Macon hospital after shooting at Milledgeville Manor apartment complex

The 19-year-old's name has not yet been released.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting at a Milledgeville apartment complex Friday morning.

According to Brad King with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at the Milledgeville Manor apartments on South Jefferson Street.

King says a 19-year-old man showed up to the emergency room in Milledgeville shot in the chest.

Medics later transported him to a hospital in Macon.

They are not releasing the man's name. He was in surgery when we last checked on his condition.