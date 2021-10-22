Man in Macon hospital after shooting at Milledgeville Manor apartment complex

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting at a Milledgeville apartment complex Friday morning.
According to Brad King with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at the Milledgeville Manor apartments on South Jefferson Street.
King says a 19-year-old man showed up to the emergency room in Milledgeville shot in the chest.
Medics later transported him to a hospital in Macon.
They are not releasing the man's name. He was in surgery when we last checked on his condition.
Investigators are still working to find out what led up to the shooting.