Man in stable condition after shooting in south Bibb

Deputies got to the scene and found the 26-year-old victim in a Chevy Camaro that ran off the road

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is in the hospital after being shot Friday morning.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the call originally came in for an accident on Linstead Drive, but a later call said there were shots fired.

When deputies got to the scene, they found a Chevy Camaro that had gone off the road into some bushes.

Inside the Camaro was a 26-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to the upper body.

He was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where he is listed in stable condition.

The shooting is still under investigation and anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.