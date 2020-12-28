Man in 'very serious condition' after Houston County shooting

Witnesses told deputies they heard gunfire and then saw two men driving away from the scene

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot overnight in the northern part of the county.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 200-block of Juniper Road around 2 a.m. Monday.

When they got to the scene, they spoke with witnesses who said they heard gunshots and saw two men getting into a car to drive away.

Deputies found evidence at the scene that suggested at least one person was injured.

About 20 minutes later, a 23-year-old man walked into the emergency room at the Medical Center of Houston County with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was transported to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon and is listed in ‘very serious condition.’

The GBI is assisting the sheriff’s office with processing the crime scene.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-542-2080.