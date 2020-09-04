WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — The South Central Health District is reporting its first death from the novel coronavirus.
In a release sent to news organizations Thursday afternoon, the district health director, Dr. Thomas Craft, confirmed the first death in the 10-county area.
He was a 67-year-old man, and it's unknown if he had underlying medical conditions.
He died at a medical facility outside of the health district’s 10-county area.
“It is with much sadness that we report our first COVID-19-related death,” said Dr. Craft. “The South Central Health District will continue to keep the public informed of new cases of COVID-19 as well as other pertinent information related to how our district is affected by the pandemic. Keeping the citizens of our district informed and safe is our top priority.”
Here is a breakdown of cases in the South Central Health District:
- Laurens – 27
- Johnson – 13, 1 death
- Dodge – 9
- Pulaski – 9
- Telfair – 7
- Wilcox – 5
- Wheeler – 2
- Bleckley – 1
- Treutlen – 1
That’s a total of 74 confirmed cases and 1 death.
