WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — The South Central Health District is reporting its first death from the novel coronavirus.

In a release sent to news organizations Thursday afternoon, the district health director, Dr. Thomas Craft, confirmed the first death in the 10-county area.

He was a 67-year-old man, and it's unknown if he had underlying medical conditions.

He died at a medical facility outside of the health district’s 10-county area.

“It is with much sadness that we report our first COVID-19-related death,” said Dr. Craft. “The South Central Health District will continue to keep the public informed of new cases of COVID-19 as well as other pertinent information related to how our district is affected by the pandemic. Keeping the citizens of our district informed and safe is our top priority.”

Here is a breakdown of cases in the South Central Health District:

Laurens – 27

Johnson – 13, 1 death

Dodge – 9

Pulaski – 9

Telfair – 7

Wilcox – 5

Wheeler – 2

Bleckley – 1

Treutlen – 1

That’s a total of 74 confirmed cases and 1 death.

