Warner Robins man injured in a drive-by shooting

Houston County deputies think it is possibly gang-related.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Houston County Sherriff's office is asking for public information after a drive-by shooting happened on Saturday just before 10 p.m. on Oakwood Drive in Warner Robins.

The media release today states that the investigation is ongoing and may be gang-related.

On Saturday, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 100 block of Oakwood Drive in Warner Robins, Georgia.

The call came in around 9:45 p.m. for an aggravated assault.

When they arrived, deputies found 18-year-old Phillip Bird with a gunshot wound to the arm after a drive-by shooting.

Bird’s wound was considered minor, and he did not seek medical attention.

It is believed this shooting could be tied to other shooting incidents within the Warner Robins area within the previous two weeks and is possibly gang-related.

The incident follows a press conference last week from the Houston county District Attorney's office, where cracking down on gang related crimes was discussed.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Sergeant Greg Pennycuff at (478) 218-4790 or (478) 542-2085.