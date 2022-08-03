A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Warner Robins

The accident happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a Dodge Charger in Warner Robins just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department.

The man was standing in a lane on Watson Boulevard when the car traveling eastbound hit the man, according to the release.

The pedestrian was taken to Atrium Health Navicent and is in critical condition.

The driver of the car stayed on the scene and is cooperating.

Traffic Sargent Tim Pippio is conducting the investigation.

Anyone with information on the accident is asked to contact Sgt. Pippio at 478-302-5380, or you can contact the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.