It happened early Friday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle in Warner Robins Friday.

Houston County Coroner James Williams said the accident happened just after midnight in the 2700 block of Watson Boulevard.

The victim was taken to the Houston County Medical Center and died shortly after.

His name has not been released yet.