Man killed after dirt bike, car collide in east Macon

MACON, Ga. — A 31-year-old was killed after an accident late Wednesday night on Jeffersonville Road.

According to a news release, witnesses told deputies that a woman driving a Kia Optima was making a left turn from Jeffersonville Road onto Ruark Road when she collided with a dirt bike around 11 p.m.

The release says the man driving the dirt bike was crossing Ruark Road as the driver of the Optima was turning, and that the dirt bike did not have lights.

The driver reported not seeing the dirt bike.

The driver of the Kia was uninjured, but the man riding the dirt bike, identified as 31-year-old Sidney Stone, was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health by ambulance.

Stone was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone with additional information on the accident can call 478-751-7500.