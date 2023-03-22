Man killed after being ejected from bulldozer near Clayton County construction site, police say

Officials said the 50-year-old victim, Kevin Smith of Decatur, died in the accident.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police officials said a man was killed when a bulldozer went off an embankment and ejected him when it flipped.

Officials said the 50-year-old victim, Kevin Smith of Decatur, died in the accident, which happened at 10:15 a.m. near the intersection of Tanners Church and Grant road in Conley.

The area, just west of Interstate-675, appears to be a heavily industrial area, according to Google Maps.

Clayton County police said the front-end loader was heading to a nearby business when the accident happened.

Local authorities have reached out to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, to begin an investigation into the incident.

It is unclear when officials will start the investigation.

The 11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene where a bulldozer can be seen turned upside down in some bushes.

The accident comes on the same day that a woman was also killed by another piece of heavy machinery -- a forklift -- just about five miles away in Lake City. Police called that incident "purely accidental" and said the driver of the machine never saw the woman or knew that he had hit anyone. Police said the driver stayed on the scene.

The two incidents are not believed to be connected.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.