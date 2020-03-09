Man killed in accident at Tyson Foods plant in Dooly County

The coroner says the worker died after an industrial accident at the plant's loading dock

VIENNA, Ga. — A 58-year-old man was killed Thursday in an industrial accident at the Tyson Foods plant in Vienna.

According to Dooly County coroner Ricky Hudson, it happened around 1:40 p.m. at the loading dock at the plant on East Pine Street.

Hudson says the worker died on the scene.

He decline to discuss details, saying Vienna police are investigating.

The worker's name has also not been released.

The federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) is also expected to investigate.