Man killed in crash on Georgia 96 in Peach County

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A fatal accident is blocking all lanes of traffic on Highway 96 in Peach County.

According to Coroner Kerry Rooks, it happened around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday near Housers Mill Road.

He says a man from out-of-state was driving a Toyota Camry when he collided with a pickup truck.

The man in the Camry died at the scene. His name hasn’t been released yet, pending notification of his next of kin.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says the road is expected to reopen around 6 p.m.