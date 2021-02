The 79-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene

ROBERTA, Ga. — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was killed in an accident involving farm equipment.

According to a news release, it happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at an address on Jackson Road.

When deputies got to the scene, they found 79-year-old Joseph Faulk had been in an accident involving a Skid Steer. Faulk was later pronounced dead at the scene by deputy coroner Kenneth Winslett.