Man killed in Crawford County single-car accident

The accident happened this morning on Lower Hartley Bridge Road

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a single-car accident in Crawford County Monday morning.

According to a news release, the sheriff’s office was called about an auto accident with injuries on Lower Hartley Bridge Road around 11:15 a.m.

Coroner Sheldon Mattox pronounced the driver of the 1996 Ford Explorer dead at the scene. The man’s name has not been released yet, pending notification of his next of kin.

Georgia State Patrol and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the accident.