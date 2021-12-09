Man killed in Dodge County plane crash

Sheriff Brian Robinson says the victim is a pilot well-known to that area

RHINE, Ga. — Dodge County authorities are responding to a fatal plane crash off Highway 280, according Sheriff Brian Robinson.

He says a single-engine plane crashed in a wooded area just outside of Rhine.

Robinson says at least one person -- the pilot -- is dead and authorities believe the pilot was the only person in the aircraft.

The sheriff says the man who died is a well-known pilot in the area, but he would not release the man's name.

Crews are still working to remove the plane and the victim from the wooded area. The FAA is currently on scene conducting an investigation.