Man killed in hit-and-run accident on Pio Nono Avenue

The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Nathaniel Poole, of Macon.

MACON, Ga. — One man is dead after a hit-and-run accident on Pio Nono Avenue, according to Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened just after 10 p.m. in the 2800 block of Pio Nono Avenue.

The release says 61-year-old Nathaniel Poole, of Macon, was walking across the road when he was hit by a white car. Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the driver of the white car did not stop.

Deputies say the front of the car has extensive damage.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.