Man killed in hit and run on Martin Luther King Boulevard

MACON, Ga. — In a press release, The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said that the fatal hit and run happened around 6:39 a.m. Thursday morning.

They said that an unknown white male was hit, while crossing the street in the 1400 Block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The man was hit by an unknown car, who fled the scene.

Two other cars that were traveling behind the first car that struck the man were also involved in the collision.

The drivers of those two cars remained at the scene.

The victim was transported to Atrium Navicent Health and was later pronounced dead.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office are attempting to identify him, so they can contact the next of kin.

This case is still under investigation, and 13WMAZ will provide any updates or additional information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.