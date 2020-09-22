Man killed in Monroe County accident involving off-duty officer identified

Investigators say the 25-year-old man ran onto the interstate after he rear-ended the patrol vehicle and attacked the officer

FORSYTH, Ga. — Investigators have identified the man killed after being hit by cars on I-75 Sunday.

According to a news release, he was 25-year-old Markel Dezman Matthews, of Griffin.

It all began around 9:40 p.m. Sunday when deputies were called to an accident involving an off-duty Glynn County officer and Matthews on I-75N near the Johnstonville Road exit.

They say Matthews rear-ended the officer’s marked patrol vehicle, causing both vehicles to become inoperable.

Matthews then got out of his car and attacked the officer, who defended himself against the attack.

He then reportedly told the officer, ‘You will have to kill me,’ before running onto the interstate and being fatally hit by several vehicles.

The Glynn County officer was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The crash shut down all lanes of the interstate for several hours so the scene could be cleared.