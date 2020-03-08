Man killed in multi-car accident on I-16

The fatal accident happened late Saturday night and had the interstate closed for well over an hour

DUBLIN, Ga. — A 57-year-old man was killed late Saturday night in a wreck that shut down I-16 for hours.

According to Georgia State Patrol, 23-year-old Dakota Crofutt was traveling west down I-16 while 57-year-old Keith Taylor was driving behind Crofutt.

At some point, they say Crofutt hit the rear end of Taylor’s trailer, which sent Crofutt onto the north shoulder of the interstate.

The impact caused Taylor’s Escalade to spin clockwise and his trailer detached coming to rest in the center median of the interstate.

The Escalade was then hit by another vehicle on its front right side, causing it to flip over and land in the north emergency lane against a guardrail.

State patrol says Taylor was hit by a third vehicle while he was outside of his Escalade.

They say it is unclear if Taylor was ejected when his vehicle overturned or if he was standing in the road when he was hit, but that driver did not stop after hitting him and left the scene.

GSP says Crofutt is charged with DUI and has other charges pending.

Both he and the second driver that hit Taylor’s vehicle, 36-year-old James Miller, were uninjured. The third driver left the scene and has not been identified.

Keith Taylor was pronounced dead.