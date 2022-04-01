Man killed in shooting at Loaves & Fishes Ministry in downtown Macon

The shooting death is Macon-Bibb County's first homicide of 2022.

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead Tuesday afternoon after a shooting at the Loaves and Fishes Ministry building in downtown Macon.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened just before 2 p.m., and Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says the victim died in the emergency room around 2:37 p.m. from a gunshot wound to the chest.

A man was taken from the scene by investigators to be interviewed. The victim was identified by Jones as 45-year-old Carlos Gordon.

The fatal shooting is Macon-Bibb County's first homicide of 2022.

According to their website, the Loaves & Fishes Ministry serves homeless, impoverished, and marginalized communities in Central Georgia.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available from the sheriff's office.