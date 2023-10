The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened just after 4 a.m.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says just after 4 a.m. a man was shot at Safe Haven Mobile Home Park.

The 55-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he died.

The shooting is still under investigation.