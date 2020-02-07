Man killed in Treutlen County house fire

Firefighters found the 56-year-old's body near the back door after putting out the blaze

SOPERTON, Ga. — A fatal fire in Soperton is currently under investigation.

According to a news release from the Georgia Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner’s office, it happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The release says the Treutlen County Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 4500-block of West Main Street in Soperton.

When they got to the scene, the found the home completely engulfed in flames. After the fire was put out, the body of 56-year-old Timothy Graham was found by the back door.

The body was taken to the GBI’s Crime Lab in Pooler for an autopsy.

“This deadly fire began in the kitchen before spreading to the attic, causing extensive damage,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “The rest of the home suffered significant smoke and water damage. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.”

King’s office says there have been 47 fire fatalities so far in Georgia this year.