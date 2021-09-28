Man killed in Wilcox County single-car accident

Georgia State Patrol say he was ejected from the vehicle after it went off the road, hit a ditch, and flipped

WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — A man died in Pineview (Wilcox County) early Tuesday morning after an accident on State Route 112, known locally as Pineview Highway.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the vehicle was going south on the highway about .3 miles north of where it intersects with Will Mays Road.

GSP says the driver was going too fast for conditions, causing them to lose control and leave the road when the car hit a ditch and overturned.

The impact ejected both the driver and passenger. The passenger, 24-year-old Ardante Brandon Reid, died from his injuries.

GSP did not identify the driver, therefore the extent of their injuries is unknown.