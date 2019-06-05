WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol says a driver died after running through a stop sign over the weekend.

It happened at the intersection of State Route 243 and the Fall Line Freeway around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

26 year old Hunter Sneed, of Crawfordville, died in the crash.

Troopers say he was driving a work truck on Highway 243 when he went through the stop sign at high speed.

He hit the first trailer of tractor-trailer rig that was towing a double rig down the Fall Line Freeway.

The impact slung the truck into the second trailer before finally coming to a stop in a turn lane almost 200 feet away.

The second trailer flipped and drug the tractor trailer to a stop. The driver of it was not hurt.

