Man dies after being shot at south Macon motel

The shooting happened at the Magnolia Court Motel.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is dead after being shot during a fight at a motel on the city's southside.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 3:15 p.m. at the Magnolia Court Hotel, which is located directly behind a Valero gas station.

Witnesses told deputies there was a fight between two men when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other. The alleged shooter ran away and was later caught on the other side of the hotel.

The suspect, 34-year-old Willie Lee Daniels, was taken in for questioning.

The victim, 32-year-old Lance Terrell, was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he later died.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

