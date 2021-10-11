Man killed in shootout at Milledgeville mobile home park, deputies say

Deputies got to the scene to find the 21-year-old victim lying in a family member's yard.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shootout at a mobile home park left a man dead.

According to Maj. Brad King, it happened at the Southwood Mobile Home Park on Vinson Highway around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies got to the scene and found 21-year-old Javon Jackson in the yard of a family member’s home. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from multiple gunshot wounds.

King says there is evidence to support a large gun fight in the trailer park with at least 50 shots being fired.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-445-4893.