Man killed after being struck by train in Tucker, police say

TUCKER, Ga. — One man is dead after he was hit by a train and killed Saturday evening at a railroad crossing in Tucker, police said.

DeKalb County Police said they responded to the intersection of East Ponce de Leon Avenue and Kelton Drive just before 8 p.m. to a call of a person struck by a train. When they got there, officers said they found the man dead lying next to the tracks.

It is not immediately clear how the incident happened or what led up to the man being hit by the train.

Investigators with DeKalb PD's Traffic Specialist Unit and CSX were called out to the scene to continue the investigation.

11Alive is working to find out more information about what happened and will update the story as more details come in.