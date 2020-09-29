Man killed, woman injured in overnight accident in Warner Robins

Police say a 26-year-old Americus man was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A woman is hospitalized and her front seat passenger is dead after a rollover accident in Warner Robins early Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, officers were called to the area of S. Houston Lake Road and Tucker Place around 2 a.m. for a single-car accident.

They found that 23-year-old Jennifer Lynn Davenport, of Centerville, was driving a 2007 Lexus RX350 south on S. Houston Lake Road when she lost control of her car.

The release says Davenport left the road and hit the curb of the concrete driving median. Her car then crossed over into the northbound lanes and hit the curb on the other side of the road.

It then rolled over and hit a wooden fence in the 100-block of Tucker Place.

Davenport’s passenger, 26-year-old Eddie Davis of Americus, died at the scene. Davenport was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon.

The accident is currently under investigation.