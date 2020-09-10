Man killed, woman injured in single-car accident in Crawford County

The accident happened around noon on Highway 341S

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a fatal accident Friday afternoon.

According to a news release, Crawford County deputies took a call around noon for an accident with injuries on Highway 341S between Lake Henry Road and E Houze Roud.

They say the car overturned and the two people inside were taken to the Peach County Medical Center.

The male driver was later pronounced dead at the hospital, and his female passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The names haven’t been released yet because next of kin hasn’t been notified.

The accident is still under investigation.