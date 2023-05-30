A camera showed him leaning over a railing of his stateroom balcony and dropping into the water early Monday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is missing after he apparently fell overboard while en route back to Norfolk on board the Carnival Magic, which embarked from Norfolk on May 25 and is due back in port Tuesday morning.

According to a statement from Carnival Cruise Lines, the man "was reported missing by his companion late Monday afternoon and an initial review of closed circuit security footage confirms that he leaned over the railing of his stateroom balcony and dropped into the water at approximately 4:10 am early Monday morning."

The spokesperson said the U.S. Coast Guard had released the ship from participating in search and rescue efforts and told the Carnival Magic's captain that they should complete the ship's return trip to Norfolk "where it will arrive as planned Tuesday."

The spokesperson said: "The Carnival Care Team is providing support to the guest’s companion and traveling party who are on board."

13News Now has reached out to the public affairs offices of both the Fifth and Seventh Districts of the Coast Guard, but has not yet heard back from either.

The Carnival Magic arrived back as planned in Norfolk Tuesday morning.

Coast Guard District 7 informed 13News Now that the man went missing 186 miles East off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida. The search is still underway.