TENNILLE, Ga. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man last seen on Wednesday night.

They say 26-year-old Brian Purnell Davis was last seen around 6:30 p.m. at the Walmart in Sandersville.

He is legally blind and takes medication daily that he does not have with him, deputies say.

He was wearing green joggers and a camouflage jacket. He is 5’6” tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

Anyone with information can call Washington County 911 at 478-553-0911 or Capt. Trey Burgamy at 478-232-1366.