Man on bicycle killed after being hit by car in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ga. — A man has died after being hit by a car in Dublin.

GSP says that 58-year-old Jerry Lee Johnson of Dublin was riding a bicycle south on Old Macon Road near Woodvale Drive when he was hit by a car on December 30.

They say the roadway was dark, and the bicycle had no lights. They also say Mr. Johnson was under the influence of alcohol.

GSP says Johnson was taken to Fairview Park Hospital, where he died after succumbing to his injuries.

His next of kin has been notified.

GSP says that the incident is still under investigation.