MACON, Ga. — One of Macon Regional Crimestoppers’ ‘Most Wanted’ is behind bars thanks to an anonymous tip.

According to a news release, the arrest happened at the Overlook Garden Apartments on Gray Highway around 10 a.m.

While deputies were arresting 24-year-old Tykemia Watts on a violation of probation warrant, they found two guns inside the apartment.

One was a Springfield Armory rifle stolen during a burglary at Academy Sports on July 26, and the second was a Ruger Pistol reportedly stolen from a car at the same apartment complex on May 12.

Watts is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of theft by receiving stolen property, and violation of probation. Watts is being held without bond.

Anyone with additional information can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

