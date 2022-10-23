Man opens fire at restaurant in Cordele, 4 shot

Police arrested a Michigan man, but they're still trying to learn his motive.

CORDELE, Ga. — A man opened fire on in a restaurant Saturday night wounding four people, according to Cordele Police.

They say it happened around 10:30 p.m. at the 16 East Bar and Grill.

Four total gunshot wound victims were taken to Crisp Regional Hospital, and three remain in the hospital.

Crisp County Deputies and Georgia State Patrol also helped manage the scene and locate the shooter.

Cordele Police identified him as 42-year-old Bryant Lamar Collins of Michigan.

They said he had to be identified by fingerprints, because he was unwilling to cooperate with officers.

Cordele PD said in their news release that they are "still working to find a motive to this senseless act of violence."

The GBI is leading the investigation, and anyone with more information about the case can call the Cordele Police Department at 229-276-2921 or non-emergency 911 at 229-276-2690, the GBI Region 3 Office at 229-931-2439 or the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-8477.

13WMAZ will provide updates as soon as they are available.