Man pleads guilty to burglarizing Cordele gun stores

CORDELE, Ga. — A southwest Georgia man has admitted to breaking into two Cordele gun stores to steal multiple guns and weapons.
Demetri Lott, of Ashburn, pleaded guilty before a judge Thursday and he now faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
According to a news release, Lott broke into Wells Hardware & Supply through the roof in 2020, stealing 11 guns.
As that burglary was under investigation, Lott hit another store – Evans Outdoors – in Jan. 2021. In that case, he stole a rifle, trail cameras, scopes and boxes of ammo.
He was caught later that month when someone sent in an anonymous tip. He was found in the attic crawl space of a home in Cordele.
Investigators said he sold the firearms for cash and drugs. He had previous felony convictions for aggravated battery, robbery and burglary.
WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING