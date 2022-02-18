x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man pleads guilty to burglarizing Cordele gun stores

In one of the cases, he broke into the store through the roof.

CORDELE, Ga. — A southwest Georgia man has admitted to breaking into two Cordele gun stores to steal multiple guns and weapons.

Demetri Lott, of Ashburn, pleaded guilty before a judge Thursday and he now faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to a news release, Lott broke into Wells Hardware & Supply through the roof in 2020, stealing 11 guns.

As that burglary was under investigation, Lott hit another store – Evans Outdoors – in Jan. 2021. In that case, he stole a rifle, trail cameras, scopes and boxes of ammo.

He was caught later that month when someone sent in an anonymous tip. He was found in the attic crawl space of a home in Cordele.

Investigators said he sold the firearms for cash and drugs. He had previous felony convictions for aggravated battery, robbery and burglary.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Gas prices could climb well past $5 a gallon, experts say

'We could actually have nowhere to go': Rising Georgia rent costs putting affordable housing out of reach

In Other News

Man pleads guilty to burglarizing Cordele gun stores