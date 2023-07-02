Man pleads guilty to murder in 2020 Macon apartment complex shooting

Jaqwaray Hollingshed pled guilty malice murder and other charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — A man will now serve a life sentence after pleading guilty to murder in a shooting at a Macon apartment complex.

Jaqwaray Hollingshed was scheduled to go to trial on Tuesday, according to a press release from DA Anita Howard on Facebook.

Hollingshed was 21-years-old when he was charged in the murder of 49-year-old Romero Gonzalez at the Riverbend Apartments on Mercer University Drive on Nov. 22, 2020.

Hollingshed pled Guilty to the charges of Malice Murder, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon on the eve of trial.

The release says a video showed Hollingshed walk over to a truck where Gonzalez was listening to music. Hollingshed fired one shot, killing Gonzalez while robbing him.