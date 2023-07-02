x
Man pleads guilty to murder in 2020 Macon apartment complex shooting

Jaqwaray Hollingshed pled guilty malice murder and other charges.

MACON, Ga. — A man will now serve a life sentence after pleading guilty to murder in a shooting at a Macon apartment complex. 

Jaqwaray Hollingshed was scheduled to go to trial on Tuesday, according to a press release from DA Anita Howard on Facebook.

Hollingshed was 21-years-old when he was charged in the murder of 49-year-old Romero Gonzalez at the Riverbend Apartments on Mercer University Drive on Nov. 22, 2020.

Hollingshed pled Guilty to the charges of Malice Murder, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon on the eve of trial.  

The release says a video showed Hollingshed walk over to a truck where Gonzalez was listening to music. Hollingshed fired one shot, killing Gonzalez while robbing him.   

Hollingshed will serve a life sentence plus five years. 

