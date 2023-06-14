Illinois man pleads guilty to kidnapping Cochran girl in 2021

Bleckley County's District Attorney Tim Vaughn said the sentence is for 25 years.

COCHRAN, Ga. — An Illinois man who was charged with child sex trafficking after kidnapping a Cochran teen has pled guilty according to a release according to a release from the Dodge County District Attorney's Office.

Bleckley County's District Attorney Tim Vaughn said Zachary Despain is sentenced to 25 years and will be a registered sex offender for life.

Vaughn says Despain was extradited to Bleckley a month ago and was arraigned for the first time in Georgia.

Despian pled guilty to trafficking a person for labor or sexual servitude and Interference with custody, according to the release.

Around 2 years ago, Despain was involved in a four-day interstate search to locate a 14-year-old Cochran teen.

Despain was accused of using social media to contact and kidnap the 14-year-old, who reportedly walked away from her Cochran home.

According to Springfield's Police Chief Joshua Stuenkel, police responded to a 911 call in July of 2021 by the scared teen. She said she had been taken from Georgia.

Officers found her close to the police station and found a vehicle around 2 miles away that matched the description of the one involved in the case.

They got a warrant to search the car and the house address it was registered to and found Despain alone.

They questioned Despain at the police station and arrested him.

At the time was charged with interference with custody, enticing a child for indecent purposes, trafficking of person for labor or sexual servitude, and kidnapping.

The release also revealed that Despain had enticed the victim into running away with him and even "spent the night in a local hotel and picked up the victim blocks from her home."

While in Cochran, Despain bought her a dress and other items from a local Walmart, according to their cameras.

According to the victim, Despain had her perform several sexual acts on him while traveling through Georgia.

The release states the victim complained to the defendant that she wanted to go home and Despain dropped her off blocks from the police station with no phone, no money, and no food.