MACON, Ga. — A Georgia man will spend 30 years in prison, and is facing more time on other charges, after raping a teenage girl in Macon.

According to a news release, Adrian Garcia-Zamarroon pleaded guilty Thursday to raping a girl that he allegedly kidnapped from Newnan.

After his release, he must abide by sex offender terms for the rest of his life and he could also face deportation due to his immigration status.

CASE HISTORY

Prosecutors say Garcia-Zamarroon and the then 16-year-old girl knew each other. On Aug. 24, 2018, Garcia went to a business in Newnan where the girl and her family worked.

He then allegedly stabbed four people with a knife before taking the girl and driving off. He drove down I-75 until the car ran out of gas in Monroe County.

They say he walked the girl to a home under construction on Rivoli Road and raped her while staying there that night.

Law enforcement found the car and later spotted the pair walking down Rivoli Road the next morning, and he was taken into custody.

Garcia-Zamarroon still faces charges in Coweta County and charges filed by the US District Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia.

RELATED HEADLINES

Man sentenced to 100 years for injuring Centerville officer in shootout

Man on the run after allegedly killing girlfriend, shooting DeKalb officer multiple times

Macon man sentenced to life in prison for molesting 11-year-old boy