Man pleads guilty to trafficking runaway teen girl at hotels in Macon, Warner Robins

The 15-year-old victim was later found by law enforcement and returned to her group foster home

MACON, Ga. — Editor's Note: Video in this story is from our Selling Girls series on sex trafficking in the United States.

An Albany man now faces at least 10 years in prison after he trafficked a runaway teen girl at hotels in Macon and Warner Robins in 2016.

According to a news release, Demetrius Hunter pleaded guilty to one count of child sex trafficking on Thursday.

He now faces anywhere from 10 years to life in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, and supervised released after prison for at least five years. He’s due to be sentenced on August 18.

That charge of child sex trafficking was the result of trafficking that took place in fall 2016.

According to a news release, Hunter met the victim, a 15-year-old girl that had recently run away from a group foster home, at the Bridgeview hotel in Macon. She was there looking for her sister, and had been abandoned by the person who drove her there.

The teen met Hunter’s co-defendant, Tamara Taylor, and told her her age and why she was in Macon. Taylor invited the teen to her hotel room, where she introduced the victim and Hunter.

Hunter invited the teen to travel and stay with them, but that she would have to make money. The teen didn’t understand how she was expected to make money.

The pair took the teen to a hotel in Warner Robins and listed her on Backpage, a site commonly used for listing sex acts. The teen stayed with them for 13 days until law enforcement found and returned her to the group foster home.