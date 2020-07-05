MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from May 6 when WMAZ first reported on the case

A Royston man is dead after suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to the GBI, the incident happened Tuesday.

They said the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center was called at 2:26 p.m. about a person driving erratically on Highway 212.

At 2:36 pm., deputies identified the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver, identified as 58-year-old Stuart Wiggins, then went into the parking lot of Central Georgia Technical Institute in Milledgeville.

When deputies approached the vehicle, they found he had a gunshot wound.

He was airlifted to the Medical Center in Macon, where he later died from his injuries on Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday, Wiggins’ body was taken to the crime lab for an autopsy.

The GBI says it appears the gunshot wound was self-inflicted, based on preliminary information.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Georgia governor calls video of jogger's shooting 'absolutely horrific'

Warner Robins police investigating after man shot in pelvis